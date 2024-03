The Greenville High School boys tennis team travelled to Bethalto Tuesday and recorded victories over Collinsville and Civic Memorial.

The Comets beat Collinsville 5-2. Winning in singles action were Carter Manhart, Aidan Andris, Tayshaun Wells and Camden Walker.

Wells and Walker teamed up to win a doubles match.

The Comets recorded a 4-0 decision over Civic Memorial. Winning their singles matches were Andrew Martin, Manhart, Andris, and Wells.