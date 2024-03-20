Update On GU Athletic Project

Greenville University has two major building projects.

One is the large dormitory building along College Avenue.

The other is underway at the athletic complex where the football, baseball and softball fields are located.

Breck Nelson, the university’s chief economic development and innovations officer, provides an update on the athletic facility work, which will include four new locker rooms, an event space, new grandstands, a new press box, and bathrooms.

The event building will include a museum, and a separate press box facility, to its north, will be used at football games and track meets. On each side of the event center are separate buildings, which will serve as team locker rooms.

The museum will honor Rich Stephens and Ish Smith, both former GU presidents who were very involved in athletics.

Nelson talked about the museum. He said both Smith and Stephens gave their blessing to the project, which will honor all GU alums who have gone on to be people of Christlike character and service. He said the museum will be a non-curated space with changing displays.

Nelson said the project should be completed this summer for the use of the new facilities for football games.