Volleyball Jays Make It To Regional Title Match

The Greenville Junior High eighth grade volleyball Blue Jays advanced to the IESA Class 8-3A regional championship contest at Staunton, but were defeated last Wednesday in the title match.

The Jays defeated Gillespie in the semifinalls, winning both games by scores of 25-22. Payton White totaled two service aces, six kills, two blocks and an assist; while Maddie White came up with three aces, four assists and a kill.

Sarah Woods was credited with six kills and two blocks; Ava Schaefer had one ace and five assists, and Autumn Loher had two kills.

In the championship match, the Blue Jays lost to Staunton 6-25, 14-25.

Statistics for the Greenville team included Maddie Beckert with one kill and two assists, Payton White with two kills and two blocks, Danielle Davis with a kill, Miley Matthews with one block, and Ava Schaefer, Autumn Loher, Sarah Woods and Grace Cook with one kill each.

The eighth grade Greenville team ended the season with an 8-12 record.