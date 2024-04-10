Another No Hitter For Baseball Comets

For the second straight day, a Greenville Comets baseball pitcher recorded a no-hitter on Tuesday.

The Comets travelled to Carlinville and rolled to an 18-0 win.  Drake Curry tossed the four-inning no-hitter, striking out four batters.

Leading the big offensive day for GHS was Nick Grull.  The senior had four hits, including a double and triple, and drove in six runs.

The triumph gives the baseball Comets a 2-0 record in the South Central Conference.

They are 10 and 6 with one tie for the season, and have a six-game winning streak, with the last four being shutouts.

Greenville will play South Central at Grizzlies Stadium in Sauget  (so-jay) Thursday at 4:30p.m.

 

