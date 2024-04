Playing at home Thursday afternoon, the Greenville Comets varsity baseball team was defeated in a South Central Conference game, 4-1, by Litchfield.

Drake Curry pitched six innings for the Comets. He struck out four batters.

On offense, Hudson Alstat and Ben Hutchinson had two hits apiece.

The junior varsity Comets posted an 8-1 win over Litchfield.

Drake Graber pitched very well, allowing only one hit. Chris Rivers delivered a two-run double on offense.