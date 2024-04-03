Baseball Comets Grab Win Tuesday

Due to weather conditions, the Greenville Comets and Bethalto Civic Memorial baseball teams battled Tuesday on the turf field at Gordon Moore Park near Alton.

The Comets scored all seven of their runs with two outs in the innings, and finished with a 7-3 decision over Civic Memorial.

Rowdy Sussenbach had a big hit, smacking a bases-clearing double in the top of the fourth.

Sussenbach was also the winning pitcher. He started the game on the mound and went four innings, striking out five.

Nick Grull earned the save, striking out three batters in three innings.