Baseball Comets Improve To 3-0 in SCC

The Greenville varsity baseball Comets remained undefeated in the South Central Conference with a 7-1 home triumph over Pana on Friday.

Cohen Alstat pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out eight batters.

The score was tied at 1-1, when the Comets scored three runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth.

Hudson Alstat, CJ Jackson and Gus Olson hit safely for the Comets.

Last Thursday at Grizzlies Stadium in Sauget, the Comets were edged by South Central 3-2. Ben Hutchinson and Dayton Oliver recorded two hits each.

Pitching for the GHS squad were Jon Burlingame, Hutchinson and Nick Grull.

On Saturday, the Comets lost to Freeburg 7-2. Rowdy Sussenbach pitched six innings, and struck out four. Hutchinson had two hits on offense.

The Comets go to Highland on Thursday, play at Hillsboro Friday, and have a double header at Carlyle Saturday.