Baseball Comets Roll Over Nokomis

The Greenville High School baseball Comets recorded a 16-2 five-inning win at home against Nokomis Thursday afternoon.

Nick Grull drove in four runs, while Ben Hutchinson and Drake Curry had three RBIs apiece.

Recording two hits each for the winners were Hudson Alstat, Rowdy Sussenbach, Hutchinson, Curry, Grull and Gus Olson.

Curry was the winning pitcher, going four innings. He struck out seven batters.

Dayton Oliver struck out one in his inning of pitching.

The Comets have the thrill of playing in Busch Stadium at St. Louis today (Saturday). They will battle North Mac, following the St. Louis Cardinals-Florida Marlins game, which starts at 1:15 p.m.

The Comets’ game will be broadcast on WGEL.