Baseball Comets Still Unbeaten In SCC

The Greenville baseball Comets remained undefeated in the South Central Conference with a win last week at Hillsboro.

The final score was 8-0.

Leading the team were Cohen Alstat and Rowdy Sussenbach.

Alstat pitched a complete game, allowing only three hits, walking no one and recording 11 strikeouts. The Comets’ winning pitcher retired the last 12 batters he faced.

Sussenbach ripped a two-run home run in the first inning, then made a sparkling defensive play in the bottom of the third.

The Comets improved their conference record to 5-0.

Saturday, the varsity Comets swept a double header at Carlyle.

In a 15-2 victory, Benjamin Hutchinson pitched five innings for the win. He struck out five batters. Dayton Oliver was on the mound one inning and struck out two.

On offense, Gus Olson banged out three hits, while Hudson Alstat, Sussenbach and Drake Curry had two apiece.

Curry tripled and Sussenbach recorded a double.

In the other game at Carlyle, the Comets came out on top 10-6.

Sussenbach pitched three innings, striking out eight batters and giving up no earned runs. Nick Grull struck out two and allowed one earned run in his three innings of pitching.

Sussenbach totaled two hits, including a double.