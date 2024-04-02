Baseball Comets Suffer Losses

The Grenville High School baseball Comets played at Litchfield last Friday, then had two games at Hillsboro on Saturday.

The Comets lost all three contests.

At Litchfield, GHS was defeated 15-11.

Saturday, GHS was topped by Hillsboro 8-6. Pitching for Greenville were Ben Hutchinson, Jon Burlingame and Dominic Sanchez.

In the other game, Shelbyville edged the Comets 1-0, scoring the run in the bottom of the seventh.

Cohen Alstat pitched well for the Comets, going the distance. He struck out three batters. Offensively, Alstat collected two hits.

The baseball Comets travel to Bethalto on Tuesday to take on Civic Memorial, host Nokomis Thursday, are at home against North Mac on Friday and face North Mac again at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday.