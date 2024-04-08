Baseball Comets Win At Busch

The Greenville Comets baseball team made its annual trip to Busch Stadium in St. Louis Saturday, and defeated North Mac 12-0 in nine innings. The game was broadcast on WGEL and followed the Cardinals’ 3-1 win over Florida.

The Comets scored three runs in the third inning, three more in the fifth, two in the sixth, one in the seventh, and three in the eighth.

Pitchers Jon Burlingame, Ben Hutchinson, Nick Grull, Rowdy Sussenbach and Dayton Oliver combined for the shutout.

Aaron Cook got the scoring started with a three-run double in the third. Nathan Heckman ripped two hits including a double in the game.

The day before, on Friday, the Comets hosted North Mac and won 10-0. Cohen Alstat threw a one-hitter, tossing a complete game with only 58 pitches thrown.

On offense, Alstat had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. One of Hutchinson’s two hits was a double, and Oliver smacked a three-run double.

The Comets travel to Carlinville Tuesday, go to Grizzlies Stadium in Sauget on Thursday to battle South Central, and host Pana on Friday.