Fourth Fest Run Held Despite Rain

Twenty-five runners and walkers braved the rain and wind Friday night in Greenville to finish the annual Bond County Fourth Fest Light Up The Night Glow Run .

The overall winner was Chance Vohlken, who covered the 3K route in 21 minutes and 32 seconds.

Claiming first place in the female division was Kateryna King with a time of 25 minutes and 9 seconds.

Medals were presented to the top finishers in different age categories and divisions

In the under 20 female group, Sophia Smith placed first, Rylee Smith was second, Paige Mathias, third; Arya Wilkie, fourth; and Octavia Wilke, fifth.

The 30 to 39 female group winner was Kristen Jones. She was followed by Julie Smith, Amanda Wilke, Christy Clark, and Emily Brooks with Lissy Brooks.

In the 40 to 49 age group, Kateryna King was first, Kelly Curll, second; Marcie Wimberly, third; and Tammy Cruthis, fourth.

Susan Corbus won the 50 to 59 female age group. Lori Kalous was second and Tammy Mathias, third. Placing first in the 60 and over women’s division was Cheryl Roe.

Only six males finished the race. Connor Wilkie was first and Simon Brooks second in the under 20 group, Andrew Huff, first in the 20 to 29 age group, Chance Vohlken, first; and David Brooks second in the 30 to 39 group, and Sean Eifert, first in the 40 to 49 age group.

Over 60 runners/walkers pre-registered for the event, but the weather held down the number participating.

All proceeds from the fundraiser go to the Bond County Fourth Fest, which will be held July 5 and 6 in downtown Greenville.