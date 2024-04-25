GHS Seniors Commit To Play In College

Three members of the Greenville High School Class of 2024 have announced commitments to play sports at the college level this fall.

They are Natalie McCullough, Shayna Henderson, and Jacob Sperandio.

McCullough plans to play basketball at Greenville University. She is the daughter of Dawn and Matt McCullough.

Henderson (pictured at top) will be playing basketball at Kaskaskia College. She is the daughter of Erica Chambers and Clark Henderson.

Sperandio has agreed to play football at Illinois College in Jacksonville. He is the son of Susan and Neil Sperandio.