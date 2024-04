With five different players scoring goals, the Greenville High School varsity girls soccer team won at home Thursday, defeating Southwestern 6-0.

Shayna Henderson posted another shutout win as goalie. She made three saves.

Adyson Bearley had a two-goal game for the Lady Comets. Also scoring goals were Megan Ridens, Erin Peppler, Emma Veith and Ada Jefferson.

Credited with assists were Bailey Taylor, Hayley Hediger, Ridens, Peppler and Bearley.