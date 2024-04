It was another record-breaking game Friday for the Greenville High School soccer Lady Comets.

The team edged Mt. Vernon 1-0, at Mt. Vernon, to set a new school record for victories in a season.

The win was the 17th of the season in 20 games.

Adyson Bearley scored the only goal of the game, with assists by Natalie McCullough and Katie Campbell.

Shayna Henderson recorded another save as goalie. She made four saves.