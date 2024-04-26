GHS Soccer Girls Win Second SCC Title in School History

The Greenville Lady Comets’ varsity soccer squad won a tense game at home Thursday evening to clinch at least tie of the South Central Conference championship.

It is the second conference title in Lady Comets’ soccer history.

GHS edged Staunton by the score of 2-1.

As the final minutes ticked away in the second half, the scoreboard at Tom Doll Field showed each team with a goal.

With about six minutes to go, Erin Peppler was given a penalty kick opportunity. She put the ball into the goal for the winning score.

Emma Veith scored the Lady Comets’ first goal.

After the game, a very happy Head Coach Chris Swift talked about the contest. Click below to hear his comments:

Shayna Henderson was the winning goalie, making six saves for the Lady Comets.