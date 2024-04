Playing at Litchfield last week, the Greenville High School varsity softball team defeated the home team. 3-1.

Kaitlyn Lurkins pitched well for the Lady Comets, striking out five, for the win.

On offense, Ava Potthast had two RBIs. Players with two hits apiece included Anna Turner, EmmaLeigh Wilfong and Haylee Clark.

The Lady Comets are at home Monday against Teutopolis, go to Ramsey Thursday, host North Mac on Friday and have a double header at Granite City on Saturday.