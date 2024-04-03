GHS Track Teams In Triangulars

The Greenville High School girls and boys track teams competed in triangular meets at North Mac Tuesday.

Both teams finished third.

The Comet boys recorded two individual first place finishes. Michael Wilson won the 800 meter run and Gavin File was first in the 110 meter hurdles. The 4 by 200 meter relay squad was also a winner. Runners included Sean Bush, Caden Boyce, Dennis Redding and Mattrics Green.

Second place finishers included Boyce in the 100 meter dash, File in the 200 meter dash, and Isaac Cruz in the 400 meter run. Posting thirds were Redding in the 400 meter run, and Mason Price in the shot put and discus.

In the Lady Comets’ competition, Mia Bellegante won the 100 meter hurdles and Rylin DeBlois was the top high jumper.

DeBlois placed second in the 100 meter dash while Kadence Youtz placed third in the 400 meter run, Kaylen Brink, third in the discus; and Trinley Cale, third in the high jump.

Two relay teams finished second. Jaylynn Ponzel, Cale, Bellegante and DeBlois ran in the 4 by 100 relay, and Marissa Graham, Cale, Bellegante and DeBlois were in the 4 by 200 relay.