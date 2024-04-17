Henderson Sets School Goalie Record In Win At Highland

The Greenville Lady Comets soccer squad has featured outstanding defense all season and a major part of that has been the play of senior goal keeper Shayna Henderson.

Tuesday, GHS won at Hillsboro, 1-0, and it was a record breaking contest for Henderson. She established a new Lady Comets record for most shutouts in a season by recording her 13th in 2024.

During the contest, Henderson made four saves.

The only goal of the game was scored by Katie Campbell.

The soccer Lady Comets are now 15-3 for the season. They play at home Thursday against Pana and go to Mt. Vernon on Friday.