Highland Speedway 4-13 Results

It was a beautiful night for racing in Highland, and the fans certainly turned out at World Famous Highland Speedway. Approximately 2000 people filled the stands for one of the most significant weekly shows in years, and the drivers delivered a night of racing that will be remembered for a long time. More first-time winners were witnessed, and for the fourth consecutive night, racing concluded by 10 PM. The excitement of dirt racing in the region is being rediscovered.

Results:

Steve Schmitt Chevy Buick GMC Super Late Model Division

#91 Rusty Schlenk of McClure, OH (First Feature win at Highland) #10 Daryn Klein of Fairview Heights, IL (15th to 2nd) #6 The Trenton Tornado Michael Kloos of Trenton, IL

O’Reilly Auto Parts Modified Division

#787 Cody Zobrist of Highland (His first Feature win in a Modified) #87Z Z-Man Zeb Moake of Freeburg, IL #8T TJ Eilers of St. Jacob, IL

Bel-O Cooling, Heating and Plumbing ProModified Division

#11 Alex Cygan of St. Jacob, IL (His very first Feature win anywhere) #52JR Cole Knebel of Pocahontas, IL #1 Cole Cygan of St. Jacob, IL

Donnewald Distributing Company Street Stock Division

#9X Trevor Isaak of Highland #30 Gage Walker of Jerseyville, IL #96 Matt Koch of Aviston, IL

KidzMods Division

#3X Keatin Lyons of Centralia, IL (His first Feature win) #6 Bennett Spraul of Festus, MO #10-4 Mason Bruley of Springfield, IL

Warrior Division (top 3 finishers were DQ’ed in post-race tech, giving Blumenstein the win)

#51 Jacob Blumenstein of Highland #985 William Gorsich of Breese, IL 78 Miguel Velazque of Marine, IL

World Famous Highland Speedway returns this Saturday, April 20th, featuring the MARS Modified Racing Series! The finest Modifieds from the Midwest will vie for a top prize of $2000. Additionally, ProModifieds, Street Stocks, and Micro Sprints will complete the lineup. Grandstand tickets are priced at $20, with free admission for children aged 12 and under with a paid adult. Box seats are available for $25, while pit passes are priced at $40 for this exclusive occasion.

You can find Highland Speedway 24/7 on all the socials, 25K on Facebook and 27K on Tik Tok. You can also find out more information about World Famous Highland Speedway – full schedule, rules for the cars, track records, etc. at www.HighlandSpeedway.com.