Highland Speedway: 4/6 Results

The Midwest Throwback Sprints made their debut at World Famous Highland Speedway on Saturday night along with three other divisions of racing.

Cole Cygan in the ProModified division collected his first career Feature win as the crowd enjoyed another fast-paced night of racing with the last checkered flag flying before 10 PM in Highland.

Results

Midwest Throwback Sprints

1. #55 Tres Mehler of Oblong, IL

2. #55H Hayden Harvey of Warrensburg, IL

3. #11 Scott Plew of Hutsonville, IL

O’Reilly Auto Parts Modifieds

1. #87Z Zeb Moake of Freeburg, IL

2. #50 Tyler Weiss of Allendale, IL

3. #787 Cody Zobrist of Highland

BEL-O Cooling, Heating, & Plumbing Inc ProModifieds

1. #1 Cole Cygan of St. Jacob, IL

2. #11 Alex Cygan of St. Jacob, IL

3. #121 Deece Schwartz of Ashmore, IL

Donnewald Distributing Company Street Stocks

1. #68 Terry “Fatman” McCann of Cottage Hills, IL

2. #32K Chad Kimberlin of Brownstown, IL

3. #11S John Strawser of Danville, IL

World Famous Highland Speedway is back this Saturday, April 13th with Points Night feat. DIRTcar Super Late Models, Modifiefds, ProModifieds & Street Stocks plus Warriors & KidzMods.

The Highland Speedway Junior Fan Club will hold a Power Wheels race for kids 12 and under at Intermission so bring your Power Wheels and your future Kyle Larsons and come on out!

Pits open at 3 PM and Grandstands at 5 PM. Grandstand tickets are $15 with kids 12 and under free with a paid adult and students 13-18 are just $5. Pit passes will run $35 per person.

You can find out more information about Highland Speedway on their socials, Facebook and Tik Tok or on their website www.highlandspeedway.com.