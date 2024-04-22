Highland Speedway Results From 4/20

On Saturday night the MARS racing series rolled into town and 41 Modifieds showed up to battle for the $2,000 to win race at World Famous Highland Speedway. This is the most Modifieds the track has had on one night in over ten years. 102 cars in total across four classes put on a great show for the crowd.

MARS Racing Series Modified $2,000 to win

1. #18L Michael Long of Fowler, IL picked up his second win in as many visits to Highland, he won the 2023 MARS Modified race here in August

2. #77 Ray Bollinger of Kewanee, IL

3. #96 Mike McKinney of Plainfield, IL who also set a new track record in qualifying, Mike is one of the top Modified drivers in the Midwest.

Bel-O Cooling, Heating and Plumbing ProModified Division

1. #121 Deece Schwartz of Ashmore, IL picked up his second win at Highland, he won the Challenge of Champions last year during the Madison County Fair

2. #81 Garett Schumacher of Pocahontas, IL

3. #7M Dominic Mertzke of Troy, IL

Donnewald Distributing Company Street Stock Division

1. #68 Terry Fatman McCann of Cottage Hills, IL wins his 2nd Feature in 2024

2. #30 Gage Walker of Jerseyville, IL picks up another top 5

3. #5 Tanner Pate of Beckemeyer, IL

Advantage Nursing Micro Sprint Division

1. #65E Chad Elliott of Cottage Hills, IL picks up his second win of 2024

2. #35 Tyler Robbins of Collinsville, IL

3. #21M Matt Morton of Collinsville, IL

World Famous Highland Speedway is back this Saturday, April 27th with Super Late Models, Modifieds, ProModifieds, Street Stocks and the Vintage Cars roll onto the track for the first time in 2024. $15 Grandstands, 12 and under are free, students 13-18 are just $5 and Pit Passes are $35. The Super Late Models always bring a big crowd and this should be no exception. Two Saturday’s ago the Super Late Model show was one of the largest April crowds in track history.

You can find Highland Speedway 24/7 on all the socials, 25K on Facebook and 27K on Tik Tok. You can also find out more information about World Famous Highland Speedway – full schedule, rules for the cars, track records etc. at www.HighlandSpeedway.com.