A member of the current Greenville High School boys tennis team will be playing the sport at the collegiate level.

Ivan Powell has made a commitment to play for Kaskaskia College. He is in his senior season at GHS.

Attending a ceremony to announce Ivan’s decision to go to KC were his mother, Wendy Quisenberry; brother Dima, who is playing tennis at Kaskaskia College as a sophomore, Comets Head Coach Sean Courty, and KC Coach Joe Basch.