Kaskaskia College Has New Girls Basketball Coach

Kaskaskia College has hired Perry Michael as its new head coach of the women’s basketball program.

Michael has over six years of coaching experience at the collegiate level. He was assistant women’s basketball coach at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Olney Central College, and an assistant men’s basketball coach at Indiana University Kokomo.

KC Athletic Director Scott Steward said the new coach’s experience with the NCAA and the National Junior College Athletic Association will prove valuable to Kaskaskia College.