Lady Comets Sweep Double Header

It was a happy trip to Granite City Saturday for the Greenville Lady Comets softball team.

The GHS squad swept a double header by scores of 4-2 and 14-3.

Holly Dunn and Jayden Murphy each totaled four hits for the day.

EmmaLeigh Wilfong was the winning pitcher in the first game and Kaitlyn Lurkins won game two.

On Friday at home, the Lady Comets were edged by North Mac 8-7.

Haylee Clark had three hits including a home run. One of Emma Bingham’s three hits was a double. Wilfong and Zoee Englert totaled two hits apiece.

The Lady Comets go to Carlinville on Tuesday,  host Centralia Wednesday and are at home Friday against Pana.

 

 

 

