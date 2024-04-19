Mattie Carter Runs Boston Marathon

Mattie Carter of Greenville is a runner and on April 15 she had the thrill of participating in the Boston Marathon.

It was Mattie’s fifth marathon and she performed extremely well.

With 30,000 runners in the event, Mattie finished 1,873rd overall. She was 73rd in the women’s division.

She average an excellent 6 minutes and 40 seconds per mile. A marathon covers 26 miles and 385 yards.

Mattie told Jeff Leidel it was thrilling to run at Boston, following all of the preparation that went into it. She said taking in the atmosphere with like-minded people and the feeling of accomplishment is what keeps many racers competing. She said the Boston race was on her bucket list.

Click below to hear her comments:

Mattie Carter graduated from Greenville High School in 2014, where she participated in track. She still owns the school record in the girls pole vault.

Mattie was also a runner for the Lady Comets track team and continued her running career at Maryville University in St. Louis.