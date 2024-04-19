Nelson New GHS Athletic Director

The current principal at Pocahontas School has been approved as the new athletic director at Greenville High School.

Wednesday night, the Bond County Unit 2 School Board approved the hiring of Chad Nelson as the high school AD. He will replace Joe Alstat, the athletic director the past 17 years.

Nelson, a graduate of Unit 2 high school, is in his first school year as Pocahontas Principal, after spending 10 years at Mulberry Grove High School as a teacher, coach and athletic director. He taught PE 10 years there, was athletic director eight years and served one year as elementary school principal.

Alstat resigned, effective the end of the 2023-24 school term, and has taken the athletic director’s job at Washington High School, east of Peoria.

In addition to addressing the AD position, the Unit 2 board accepted the resignation of Quinn Hammann as physical education teacher at Pocahontas and head girls basketball coach at the high school, effective the end of this school year.

Hammann was recently hired to teach at Carlinville, where he resides.

The Unit 2 school district is now accepting applications and resumes for the principal and PE teacher positions at Pocahontas and for high school girls head basketball coach.