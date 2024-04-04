Oldham Returns To GU As Rival Coach

Becca Oldham made a name for herself at Mulberry Grove High School and Greenville University as a top softball player.

She will return to GU on Saturday as the head coach of the Mississippi University For Women (MUW) softball team.

The Lady Owls and GU Panthers have two games scheduled this Saturday, with the first at 1 p.m.

Both teams are having good seasons. MUW comes to Greenville with a 16-8 record and GU was 15-5 as if Tuesday.

Oldham was assistant softball coach and interim head coach at MUW before being appointed head softball coach last summer.

She graduated from Greenville University in 2018 and earned her master’s degree at GU in 2021.

She played softball at GU, earning several accolades for her hitting, pitching, and fielding. She also served as a graduate assistant at Greenville.