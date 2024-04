It was a tough battle on the soccer field when the Greenville Lady Comets faced Carlinville on the Cavaliers’ field Tuesday.

The game was decided with penalty kicks after the teams failed to score in regulation time and overtime.

In the penalty kick phase, Carlinville converted on three kicks to win 3-0.

Shayna Henderson was in goal for the Lady Comets and made six saves before the contest went to penalty kicks.