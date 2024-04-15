Powell-Martin Second In Doubles Tourney

A Greenville High School tennis doubles pair made it to a championship match at the Alton Doubles Tournament on Saturday.

Ivan Powell and Andrew Martin placed second in number two doubles.

They defeated opponents from Effingham St. Anthony, Urbana U. High and O’Fallon before falling in the title match to Charleston.

The Comets placed sixth out of 14 teams with 15 points.

Last Friday, the GHS tennis boys were defeated by Mascoutah 6-3.

Tayshaun Wells won his singles match, then teamed up with Camden Walker to win in doubles. Martin and Powell were the other doubles winners for Greenville High.