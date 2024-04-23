Scholar Bowl Jays Finish Another Excellent Regular Season

It was another outstanding regular season for the Greenville Junior High School scholar bowl team.

The Blue Jays end Illinois Elementary School Association play with a 28-4 record.

The varsity Jays concluded regular season action winning three games against Hillsboro, two against Granite City Coolidge and one against previously undefeated Nokomis.

Greenville is the number one seed at the Staunton IESA Regional this week.

The junior varsity Blue Jays lost five of their last six games, going down to Hillsboro four times and splitting games with Granite City Coolidge. The team ended IESA play with a record of 17-11.