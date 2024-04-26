Scholar Bowl Jays Win Another Regional

The Greenville Junior High scholar bowl team lived up to its number one seed by winning the IESA Class AA Regional Wednesday at Staunton.

It’s the third straight regional title for the program.

The Blue Jays opened the regional with a 310 to 35 win over Staunton.

They had a bye in the second round, then survived a very tough third round match against Triad. Greenville led 185 to 130 at halftime but trailed by 45 points with two toss-up/bonus questions remaining. Natalie Goggin answered an algebra computation toss-up, then the team swept a health bonus question to get to within 15 points.

Wynn Wilson answered a composer toss-up to make it a five point difference. The Jays then answered three of the four parts to the bonus question to pull out a 265 to 255 decision.

That put Greenville into the championship game against Hillsboro.

The Blue Jays played very well, building a 215 to 50 lead by halftime, and winning the regional crown by the score of 305 to 95.

Team members are Kilihan Horihan, Eli Sears, Wynn Wilson, Kellan Boudouris, Natalie Goggin, and Parker McMahon. The coach is Susan Corbus.

With the regional championship, the Greenville Blue Jays advance to the sectional round. The Jays will host the sectional on Monday, April 29 at 4 p.m.

Three other regional winners will also compete in the sectional. They are Teutopolis, Flora Floyd Henson, and Edwardsville Liberty.

The winner of the sectional advances to the state tournament, which is May 3 at the Peoria Civic Center.