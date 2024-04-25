Scholar Bowl Students Recognized With Awards

Members of the Greenville High School Scholar Bowl team were recently recognized with various honors. The squad had an overall record of 33 wins and 22 losses. Their conference record was 11 and 3.

Varsity awards included :

Camden Walker who was recognized with IHSA All-Conference, IHSSBCA All-Sectional, MVP, and Heart of the Team award; William Mann, Effort Award; Kaitlyn Washburn, Archimedes (Math) Award; Jesse Zhu, Mythic Hero (Mythology) Award; Eli Ennen, Most Improved and IHSA All-Conference; Rydia Kennedy, Book Worm; and Emma Haller and Kayda McNeely were recognized with the “Super Senior” award for four years on the team.

JV awards went to:

Coleson Hoffman, who received the Supreme Buzzer Award; Ava Jean Nelson, Rookie of the Year; Lily Sorensen, Team Manager; and Garrett Young, Top Scorer Award.