In an excellent varsity high school soccer contest Tuesday at Litchfield, the Greenville Lady Comets recorded a 1-0 victory.

Katie Campbell scored with a minute left to notch the win.

Shayna Henderson was credited with the shutout as the goal keeper, making four saves in the contest.

In junior varsity action, the GHS squad also won by a 1-0 score. Ada Jefferson put the ball into the net for the lone goal of the game.