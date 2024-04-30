Soccer Lady Comets Hit 20 Wins

The Greenville High School girls soccer team continued its record-breaking season Monday by becoming the first team in the school’s history to record 20 victories.

The Lady Comets won at Maryville Christian 2-0.

Katie Campbell set a new school record for assists in a career by getting her 34th during the game.

Both GHS goals were scored by Adyson Bearley.

Shayna Henderson was goalie for the winning team, making five saves.

Last Friday, the Lady Comets hosted Wesclin, but rain and wind shortened the game. The first half was played, with neither team scoring, then the contest was halted.

The local soccer squad will play at home Wednesday on Senior Night. The opponent will be Salem.

Game time is 6 p.m. on Tom Doll Field. The Lady Comets enter the game with a 20-3 record.