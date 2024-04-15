Soccer Lady Comets Maintain Winning Ways

Two more victories were recorded late last week by the Greenville High School soccer girls. Both games were at home.

Last Thursday, the Lady Comets topped Gillespie 3-1.

Katie Campbell scored two of her team’s goals and had an assist. Adyson Bearley had the other goal.

Shayna Henderson made four saves in goal.

On Friday, the GHS squad beat East Alton-Wood River 7-0.

Five different players scored goals for the Lady Comets. Campbell and Bearley had two apiece. Emma Veith, Bailey Taylor and Ada Jefferson also recorded goals.

Credited with assists were Megan Ridens, Campbell, Taylor and Bearley.

Henderson earned the shutout in goal, making two saves in the game.