Soccer Lady Comets Place Second In Litchfield Tournament

The Greenville Lady Comets participated in the Panther Girls Soccer Classic in Litchfield last week, finishing second among the eight teams in the tournament.

GHS won two of three games. The local squad was edged in the championship game Saturday afternoon, 1-0, by Staunton.

The Lady Comets opened the tournament with as 9-0 victory over North Mac.

Emma Veith scored four goals and had three assists. Erin Peppler recorded two goals and four assists. Bailey Taylor scored twice and Ada Jefferson once.

Taylor also had two assists and Megan Ridens was credited with one assist.

Shayna Henderson played in goal for the winning team.

Henderson established a school record for wins as a goal keeper in a career, when the Lady Comets beat Hillsboro 3-0 last Friday.

She made seven saves in the game.

Providing the goals were Katie Campbell, Megan Ridens and Bailey Taylor, Erin Peppler had an assist.

The varsity GHS girls play at Litchfield Tuesday and host Southwestern Thursday.