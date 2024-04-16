Soccer Lady Comets Win On Penalty Kicks

The Greenville Lady Comets soccer team improved its record to 14-3 for the season with a big victory at home Monday over Centralia.

The Greenville High School girls won the game, 3-0, on penalty kicks.

Centralia and Greenville battled in regulation time with neither team scoring.

It came down to penalty kicks. GHS Goalkeeper Shayna Henderson saved all three Centralia kicks while Erin Peppler, Megan Ridens and Katie Campbell scored on their penalty kicks.

Henderson had four saves during regulation play.

The Lady Comets are at home against Pana on Thursday and travel to Mt. Vernon on Friday.