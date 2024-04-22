Tennis Comets Hosted Quadrangular Action Saturday

Playing on the Greenville University courts Saturday, the Greenville Comets hosted Carmi, Jerseyville and Hillsboro in a quadrangular event.

The Comets defeated Jerseyville and Carmi, then tied with Hillsboro.

They beat Jerseyville 4-0 with Andrew Martin And Ivan Powell winning singles matches, and Aidan Andris and Carter Manhart, and Camden Walker and Tayshaun Wells claiming doubles victories.

Greenville High also downed Carmi 4-0. Winning in singles were Walker and Wells. Doubles wins were posted by Powell and Martin, and Fletcher Blunt and Eli Ennen.

Hillsboro and GHS tied 2-2. Winning for the Comets were Blunt in singles and Andris and Manhart in doubles.