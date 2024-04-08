Tennis Comets Keep Busy

The Greenville Comets boys tennis team played at Waterloo Saturday and split two matches.

The Comets beat Civic Memorial 6-3. Singles winners were Ivan Powell, Aidan Andris, Camden Walker, Fletcher Blunt, and Ayden White. Tayshaun Wells and Walker won their doubles match.

The Comets fell to Waterloo 7-2. Wells and Andris won in singles.

The GHS squad was edged by Highland on Friday 5-4.

The Comets won two singles and two doubles matches.

Andris and Wells recorded singles victories. Doubles winners were the duos of Andrew Martin and Powell, and Wells and Walker.

 

