The Greenville Comets boys tennis team rolled to a 9-0 win over Mt. Vernon Tuesday. The match was played in Greenville.

Comets logging victories in singles play included Andrew Martin, Ivan Powell, Carter Manhart, Aidan Andris, Tayshaun Wells and Camden Walker.

Doubles winners were the GHS pairs of Manhart and Andris, Wells and Walker, and Isiah Sussenbach and Fletcher Blunt.

Comets winning in junior varsity doubles were Max Edwards and Caleb Ward.