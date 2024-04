Playing at home Monday, the Greenville High School boys tennis team defeated Shelbyville 9-0.

Singles winners included Aidan Andris, Ivan Powell, Carter Manhart, Camden Walker, Tayshaun Wells and Fletcher Blunt.

Grabbing wins in doubles action were the Comet pairs of Powell and Andrew Martin, Andris and Manhart, and Isaiah Sussenbach and Max Edwards.

It was Senior Day and Comet tennis seniors Aidan Andris and Ivan Powell were honored.