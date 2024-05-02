April Parker Student-Athlete Awards

Two senior students at Greenville High School have been recognized as the April Arlen Parker Student-Athletes of the Month.

They are Mylee Kessinger, who played basketball and is girls soccer manager, and Wyatt Emken, a Comet cross country runner. Mylee has a 3.690 grade point average and Wyatt’s grade point average is 3.897.

Mylee is the daughter of Christie and David Kessinger, and Wyatt’s parents are Michelle and Michael Emken.

Students receive items donated by local businesses. Attending the ceremony for Wyatt and Mylee were Darla Deiters from Kahuna’s and Randy Alderman from Bradford National Bank.