Baseball Aces Advance In Regional

The Mulberry Grove Aces baseball team rallied in the quarterfinal game of the regional Monday, to grab a 6-5 win over Bunker Hill and advance to the semifinals.

The Aces trailed 3-0 in the fifth, then scored twice when Carter Scoggins singled and Aiden Walker doubled for RBIs.

Mulberry Grove came up with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jackson Icenogle cracked a two-run double, Logan Bauer scored and Scoggins delivered another run-scoring hit to make it 6-3.

Bunker Hill came up with two runs in the seventh, but the Aces held on for the 6-5 victory.

Collecting hits for the winning team were Scoggins with two, and Bauer, Icenogle, Aiden Walker and Ian Redfern. Hagan Henrichsmeyer and Braiden Walker scored runs.

The win gives the Mulberry Grove squad a 7-12 record for the season.

The Aces play a semifinal regional game at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 15. The opponent will be Greenfield and the game is at Raymond Lincolnwood. The Winner moves on to the championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday in Raymond.