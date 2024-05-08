Baseball Comets Defeat Marquette

The Greenville Comets traveled to Alton Tuesday and defeated Marquette 6-2 in high school baseball.

Rowdy Sussenbach earned the pitching win, going the first four innings. He gave up one run and struck out six. Dayton Oliver was credited with the save, tossing three innings, striking out three and allowing one run.

Ben Hutchinson had a bog offensive game with two hits and four RBIs. Sussenbach totaled three hits and Cohen Alstat also had two safeties.

The baseball Comets play at home against Nashville Thursday, and host Mater Dei Monday in the quarterfinal round of the IHSA regional.