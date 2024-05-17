Campbell To Play College Basketball In Kentucky

By
WGEL
-
L to R: mother Maura Campbell, Katie Campbell, father Craig Campbell and (back) former Lady Comets Head Coach Quinn Hammann

After a stellar career as a Greenville Lady Comets basketball player, Katie Campbell is ready to play on the collegiate level.

Campbell has accepted an offer to be a member of the University of the Cumberland’s women’s basketball team in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

She told WGEL she is  excited about  being a college player.

Click below to hear her comments:

In her high school senior year, Katie was selected  Class 2A all-state honorable mention   by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, and she was honorable mention on the IHSA all-state academic team.

Katie concluded her basketball career as a member of the Lady Comets Hall of Fame in the categories of points, assists, and rebounds.

She is the daughter of Maura and Craig Campbell of Greenville.

Previous articleCity Buys Two More Buildings

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR