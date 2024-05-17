Campbell To Play College Basketball In Kentucky

After a stellar career as a Greenville Lady Comets basketball player, Katie Campbell is ready to play on the collegiate level.

Campbell has accepted an offer to be a member of the University of the Cumberland’s women’s basketball team in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

She told WGEL she is excited about being a college player.

In her high school senior year, Katie was selected Class 2A all-state honorable mention by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, and she was honorable mention on the IHSA all-state academic team.

Katie concluded her basketball career as a member of the Lady Comets Hall of Fame in the categories of points, assists, and rebounds.

She is the daughter of Maura and Craig Campbell of Greenville.