Comet Double Pairs Playing At State

The Illinois State High School boys tennis state tournament opens Thursday in Northern Illinois, and Greenville High School has two doubles pairs in Class 1A action.

By virtue of their performances at the sectional, the duos of Carter Manhart and Aidan Andris, and Andrew Martin and Ivan Powell qualified for state.

Manhart and Andris finished second in the Springfield Sectional, and Martin and Powell placed third.

As a team, the Comets finished second at the sectional with 19 points, behind Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin, which totaled 25 points.

The state tournament runs from May 23 through May 25. Palatine High School is the host school with matches being played there and at surrounding area courts.