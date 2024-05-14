Comet Golf Scramble July 19

Entries are being accepted for the annual Comet Golf Scramble, scheduled for July 19 at the Greenville Country Club.

The event is held by the Greenville High School boys basketball and football coaches to raise funds for those programs.

It is a four-person scramble with the entry fee of $100 per person or $400 for a team of four golfers. Tee times are 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. First and second place prizes will be awarded in two flights.

Sponsors are also being sought.

For more information, contact Coach Todd Cantrill at 410-4959.