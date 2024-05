The 29th Annual Greenville Comets Baseball Camp will be held June 3rd through June 7th at the Unit 2 fields in Greenville.

The camp is open to boys ages eight through 13. Each day begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon.

The cost is $50, which includes tuition and a camp t-shirt. There is a family discount rate of $40 for each brother.

Registration is now being accepted. For additional information call Coach Todd Hutchinson at 217-272-4433.