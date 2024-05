Registration is underway for the Comets Basketball Camp, to be held at Greenville High School May 28 through May 31.

The camp is for those in grades three through eight.

It will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. each day. Both high school gymnasiums will be used.

The fee to participate is $45. Completed forms and payment must be submitted to Coach Todd Cantrill at 1204 Joshu Court in Greenville.

Questions can be directed to the coach at tcantrill@bccu2.org or by calling 410-4959.